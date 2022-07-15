Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $318.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

