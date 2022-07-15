Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $318.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caesarstone Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
