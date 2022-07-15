CaixaPay Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

