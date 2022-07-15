California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter.
About California BanCorp (Get Rating)
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
