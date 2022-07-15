California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

