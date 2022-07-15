Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 20,528 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,528 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WNS worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WNS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

WNS stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

