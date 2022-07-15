Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. State Street Corp grew its position in Rambus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Rambus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rambus by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,030,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 167,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $322,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,596.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,366 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Rambus Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.