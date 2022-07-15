Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 36 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.32.
Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.