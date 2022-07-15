Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 36 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.

