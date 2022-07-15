Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $25.66

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $25.01. Camtek shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Camtek by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

