Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.77. 47,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,840. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average of $120.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

