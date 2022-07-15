CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.67.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
