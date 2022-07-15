Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hedge Fund Activity

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,574,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,350,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after buying an additional 401,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,439,000.

SPHQ stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $53.90.

