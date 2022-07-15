Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Dollar General Hedge Fund Trading

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $547,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after acquiring an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Dollar General by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,009,000 after acquiring an additional 340,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $248.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.23.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

