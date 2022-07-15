Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $171,972,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,054,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,848,000.

Shares of AAAU opened at $16.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

