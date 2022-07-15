Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,167 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $32,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $91.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

