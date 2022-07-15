Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,204 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF makes up 1.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.31% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.92 and a one year high of $100.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.