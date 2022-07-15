Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.60

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.60 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.69). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.69), with a volume of 2,038 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.58. The company has a market cap of £95.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

