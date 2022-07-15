Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$158.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$212.36.

Cargojet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CJT traded up C$1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching C$136.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,293. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$160.46. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$115.89 and a twelve month high of C$214.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.

About Cargojet

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.6299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

