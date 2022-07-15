Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $75.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.09.

Shares of CVNA opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.65. Carvana has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $85,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Carvana by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Carvana by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,836,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

