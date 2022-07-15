Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 564,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after purchasing an additional 189,964 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

CTLT stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.10. 14,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,751. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.09. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

