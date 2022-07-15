Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.88

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 72628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELTF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.33) to GBX 108 ($1.28) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Centamin Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

