Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells $394,240.00 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNC opened at $85.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Centene by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Centene by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Centene by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,063,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Centene by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

