Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $679.88

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 679.88 ($8.09) and traded as low as GBX 541.20 ($6.44). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 565.40 ($6.72), with a volume of 408,649 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.55) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ceres Power Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 609.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 676.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

