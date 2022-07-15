Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPWHF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ceres Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,450 ($17.25) to GBX 1,150 ($13.68) in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

See Also

