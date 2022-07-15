Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $26.92

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $25.13. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1,450 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.