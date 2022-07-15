ChatCoin Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $539,391.00 and $36,750.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,954.43 or 1.00104879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00044100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024598 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

