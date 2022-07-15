Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $179.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.17.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $123.88 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

