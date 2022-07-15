Cheuvreux Lowers Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Hold

Cheuvreux cut shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €16.00 ($16.00) price objective on the stock.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Atos from €26.00 ($26.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Atos stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

