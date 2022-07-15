China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Down 67.3% in June

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

China Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGHLY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. China Gas has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $80.48.

Get China Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

