China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRHKY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. 9,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,041. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

China Resources Beer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

