China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $28.15. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 27 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 56.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 18.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares during the period.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

