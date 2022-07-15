Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 21,447 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. 67,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,244,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

