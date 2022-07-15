Choate Investment Advisors Buys 3,045 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.81 and a 200 day moving average of $350.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $323.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.79.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

