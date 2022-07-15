Choate Investment Advisors Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NIKE Stock Up 1.4 %

NIKE stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.71. 110,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,366. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

