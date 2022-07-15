Choate Investment Advisors Has $2.16 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.06. 23,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

