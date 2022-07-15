Choate Investment Advisors Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 303.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 111,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. 126,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,593. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

