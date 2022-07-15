Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHRD stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chord Energy has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $181.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Chord Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chord Energy operates as an independent exploration and production company in the Williston Basin, the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

