Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
CHRD stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chord Energy has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $181.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.86.
Chord Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
