Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $387.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.78 and a 200 day moving average of $390.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

