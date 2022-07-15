Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

