Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.93.

CFG stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 6,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

