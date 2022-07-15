CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $222.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $222.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009482 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,864,194 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.