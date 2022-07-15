Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coca-Cola Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

