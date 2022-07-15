Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 420,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

RQI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 163,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

