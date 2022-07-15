Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a growth of 351.7% from the June 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,038.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 109,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,835. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

