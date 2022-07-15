Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

