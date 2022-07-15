Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Air Industries Group worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI remained flat at $0.68 during midday trading on Friday. 32,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

