Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $271,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.48. 459,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,426,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

