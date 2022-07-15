Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

