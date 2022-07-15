Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($170.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($110.00) to €27.50 ($27.50) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

