Comparing Bridgetown (BTWN) & The Competition

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bridgetown to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridgetown and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.12 Bridgetown Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 28.13

Risk and Volatility

Bridgetown’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bridgetown and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 578 913 18 2.52

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 88.69%. Given Bridgetown’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bridgetown competitors beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bridgetown

(Get Rating)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.