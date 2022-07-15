Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 363.0% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Get Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 6 shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.