Contrasting scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) and scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impel Pharmaceuticals and scPharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impel Pharmaceuticals $670,000.00 278.39 -$76.54 million ($4.58) -1.76 scPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.03 million ($1.05) -4.85

scPharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Impel Pharmaceuticals. scPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Impel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.0% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Impel Pharmaceuticals and scPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 scPharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Impel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 583.23%. scPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.29%. Given Impel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Impel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than scPharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Impel Pharmaceuticals and scPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impel Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.01% -84.51% scPharmaceuticals N/A -48.17% -34.84%

Summary

scPharmaceuticals beats Impel Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. The company is also developing INP105, an upper nasal formulation of olanzapine for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in autism spectrum disorder; and INP107, an upper nasal formulation of carbidopa/levodopa, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure. Its product pipeline also includes scCeftriaxone, an antibiotic to treat infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative organisms; and scCarbapenem program, an antibiotic for treating infections caused by gram-negative organisms. The company has a development agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for development of single use SmartDose device. scPharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

